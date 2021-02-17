VROs reiterate request, seek Jr Assistant posts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Village Revenue Officers (VROs) have once again requested the State government to relocate all VROs within the Revenue Department itself. In the wake of State government collecting the data pertaining to VROs from Collectors, the Telangana Village Revenue Officers Welfare Association (TVROWA) president Garike Upendra Rao and general secretary H Sudhakar Rao said that if VROs were sent to any other department the government would have to face legal problems.

They urged the government to fix the cadre strength in the newly-created mandals, divisions and districts.

So that the VROs could be accommodated as junior assistants. They demanded that one Revenue Division should be sanctioned for every Assembly segment.

The State government abolished the VRO system six months ago and is yet to give postings to 5,485 VROs. They also suggested the government to take up comprehensive land survey.