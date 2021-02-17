STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

What the hack! Pakistan nationals deface government college website

An examination of the Pakistani social media ecosystem indicates that this attack on a government college’s website was a counter-attack to an Indian cyber attack on a Pakistani website.

Published: 17th February 2021 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

Cyber Attack

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The website of Government Degree College for Women in Begumpet was recently hacked by Pakistani citizens, in retaliation to the cyber attack of a Pakistani university’s website by Indian hackers. The New Indian Express found that the Osmania University-affiliated college’s website, www.gdcwbegumpet.ac.in, was hacked at the end of January this year by a group of Pakistani hackers called Team Shadow Hunters. 

The group defaced the home page of the website and posted this message: “Greetings administrators. Your system is hacked by Mr. 90. Do not worry, no files or data has been harmed in the process (sic).” The incident was confirmed to Express by the developers of the website. Since the incident, the website has been restored. Attempts to reach college officials went unanswered.

An examination of the Pakistani social media ecosystem indicates that this attack on a government college’s website was a counter-attack to an Indian cyber attack on a Pakistani website. Around the time this incident occurred, an Indian hacker group called “H45h_c47” had hacked the website of University of Swabi in Pakistan. The defaced website read,”University of Swabi got hacked? Hey it’s a payback for hacking Indian websites (sic).”

Explaining why such attacks happen, cyber security expert Rajshekhar Rajaharia said, “Regular security audits of the websites are not done. On top of that, website admins set weak user names and passwords, leaving it vulnerable to brute force attacks.”

Nations trade attacks
Cyber attacks between the two countries have increased in the past month, and many pertain to the anniversary of the Pulwama tragedy, which was on Feb 14

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyber attack Government Degree College for Women Osmania University Team Shadow Hunters Pakistani hacker
India Matters
Health worker collects the swab sample of a person for Covid testing .(File Photo | EPS)
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AP)
Amazon manufacturing unit to come up in Chennai
Pinky Meena was the Bandikui SDM till mid-January before her arrest for allegedly taking a bribe. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Woman jailed in bribery case gets married to a judge in Rajasthan
Impact of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait’s absence is visible as crowd at the Ghazipur protest in Delhi has seen a dip. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' stir: Crowds at Delhi borders thinning, but protesters' spirits remain high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
The Sheetal Nath Mandir in Srinagar had last seen rituals in 1990s. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi, EPS)
Bells ring as temple reopens in downtown Srinagar after 31 years
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp