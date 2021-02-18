CM K Chandrasekhar Rao not sincere about filling vacancies: Uttam Kumar Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was deliberately delaying the filling up of 1.91 lakh vacancies in various departments of the State government. The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), which is supposed to have 11 members, does not have a chairman and has just two members, he said.

In a statement on Wednesday, Uttam said that TSPSC chairman Ghanta Chakrapani and three other members retired on December 17, 2020, on the completion of their six-year term. Five other members had already retired. The TSPSC now has just two members - Prof Sailu and Krishna Reddy - and the term of the latter would be over on March 11, he added.

“The State government cannot appoint the new members due to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for MLC elections. Before the completion of these elections, the State will witness another MCC in view of Nagarjuna Sagar byelections and then the elections of Khammam and Warangal Municipal Corporations. Therefore, the process of recruitment may take another six months,” he said adding that the CM could have avoided this situation by appointing new members in December 2020. He also slammed the CM and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao for misleading the people with the promise of jobs.