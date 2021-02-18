STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fundraiser: Telangana urban local bodies told to draft investment plans

Published: 18th February 2021 10:29 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  As many as 20 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) have been directed by the Telangana Municipal Administration department to prepare critical infrastructure investment plans for different sectors to raise money through municipal bonds or pool financing. 

The 20 municipalities and municipal corporations include Warangal, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Ramagundam, Khammam, Badangpet, Bandlaguda Jagir, Meerpet, Boduppal, Peerzadiguda, Jawaharnagar, Nizampet, Kamareddy, Jagtial, Miryalaguda, Siddipet, Suryapet, Adilabad, Mahbubnagar and Nalgonda. 

As the credit rating for these ULBs have been completed, they were told to ready the preliminary draft shelf of projects in 15 days for raising funds. The critical infrastructure investment plans to be prepared for different sectors include water supply using pumps, motors and pump stations, storage reservoirs, transmission and distribution mains etc. 

Sewerage network including collectors and trunk sewers, treatment plants, sewerage pumps, motors, and pump stations, solid waste landfill development, and transfer stations.

Stormwater drainage including secondary and mains drains, treatment plants and protection of tanks. Roads and bridges including main, by-pass, and link roads, and bridges, junction improvements and flyovers. Other municipal operated services include parks, medians, greenery development/urban lung space, town centric plans, bus stands, street lighting and recreation areas.

