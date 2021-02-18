STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

HC advocates to boycott duty today

This is to protest the inhuman murders and send a strong message to the miscreants.

Published: 18th February 2021 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Strongly condemning the brutal murders of advocate couple Gattu Vaman Rao and his wife Nagamani, the Telangana High Court Bar Association called upon its members to abstain from court work on Thursday.

This is to protest the inhuman murders and send a strong message to the miscreants. Also, the Bar Council of Telangana demanded that police probe into the incident and arrest the culprits immediately. Several Bar associations across the State have also condemned the incident and decided to protest against it in one voice.  

Advocates want culprits nabbed, seek protection for lawyers’ community

Accordingly, the advocates of the High Court and district courts have decided to protest on Thursday morning and express their condolences to the bereaved family. Referring to instances of attacks on advocates in the country,

Bar Council chairman A Narasimha Reddy urged the government to enact the Advocates Protection Act to safeguard the lawyers community. Meanwhile, some of the advocates, including Chikkudu Prabhakar and Janardhan Goud, staged a demonstration at the entrance of the High Court in the evening. They demanded that the culprits be nabbed and security be given to advocates fighting various public issues.

On February 8, the High Court, while dealing with a PIL based on a letter by Nagamani, who sought a judicial probe into the alleged custodial death of Sheelam Rangaiah, had extended an earlier order directing the DGP to ensure that neither she nor her husband are threatened by any police officer and are not called to any police station as long as the case is sub judice. Nagamani had sought stringent action against the Circle Inspector and Sub Inspector of the Manthani police station.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp