HC advocates to boycott duty today

HYDERABAD: Strongly condemning the brutal murders of advocate couple Gattu Vaman Rao and his wife Nagamani, the Telangana High Court Bar Association called upon its members to abstain from court work on Thursday.

This is to protest the inhuman murders and send a strong message to the miscreants. Also, the Bar Council of Telangana demanded that police probe into the incident and arrest the culprits immediately. Several Bar associations across the State have also condemned the incident and decided to protest against it in one voice.

Advocates want culprits nabbed, seek protection for lawyers’ community

Accordingly, the advocates of the High Court and district courts have decided to protest on Thursday morning and express their condolences to the bereaved family. Referring to instances of attacks on advocates in the country,

Bar Council chairman A Narasimha Reddy urged the government to enact the Advocates Protection Act to safeguard the lawyers community. Meanwhile, some of the advocates, including Chikkudu Prabhakar and Janardhan Goud, staged a demonstration at the entrance of the High Court in the evening. They demanded that the culprits be nabbed and security be given to advocates fighting various public issues.

On February 8, the High Court, while dealing with a PIL based on a letter by Nagamani, who sought a judicial probe into the alleged custodial death of Sheelam Rangaiah, had extended an earlier order directing the DGP to ensure that neither she nor her husband are threatened by any police officer and are not called to any police station as long as the case is sub judice. Nagamani had sought stringent action against the Circle Inspector and Sub Inspector of the Manthani police station.