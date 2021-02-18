STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Illegal buildings leave Puppalaguda society gasping for open space

The committee, in its report, said 66 buildings were illegally constructed in the open spaces, which should have otherwise been used to develop parks.

Published: 18th February 2021 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There is not an inch of open space left for public use in the Secretariat Staff Cooperative Society which is spread over an expanse of around 70 guntas in Puppalaguda, a sought-after suburb of Hyderabad near the IT corridor. Open spaces covering an area equivalent to 10 per cent of the Society have been encroached upon, a joint committee, formed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to look into the matter, has reported.

The committee, in its report, said 66 buildings were illegally constructed in the open spaces, which should have otherwise been used to develop parks. What’s more shocking is that the open spaces were demarcated around storm water drains. It is to be seen if these buildings encroach upon the nalas too. 

The committee, comprising officials from the Revenue and Irrigation departments, HMDA, Pollution Control Board and State Environment Impact Assessment Authority, reported that the Irrigation Department was requested “to demarcate the nala portion to ascertain if there are any encroachments on the nalas.” The NGT is hearing a petition filed by the Human Rights and Consumer Protection Cell. Blaming the Puppalaguda panchayat for the encroachments, the panel said it gave permissions to construct the buildings as it was under the impression that the Society’s layout was cancelled by the government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puppalaguda
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp