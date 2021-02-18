Illegal buildings leave Puppalaguda society gasping for open space

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There is not an inch of open space left for public use in the Secretariat Staff Cooperative Society which is spread over an expanse of around 70 guntas in Puppalaguda, a sought-after suburb of Hyderabad near the IT corridor. Open spaces covering an area equivalent to 10 per cent of the Society have been encroached upon, a joint committee, formed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to look into the matter, has reported.

The committee, in its report, said 66 buildings were illegally constructed in the open spaces, which should have otherwise been used to develop parks. What’s more shocking is that the open spaces were demarcated around storm water drains. It is to be seen if these buildings encroach upon the nalas too.

The committee, comprising officials from the Revenue and Irrigation departments, HMDA, Pollution Control Board and State Environment Impact Assessment Authority, reported that the Irrigation Department was requested “to demarcate the nala portion to ascertain if there are any encroachments on the nalas.” The NGT is hearing a petition filed by the Human Rights and Consumer Protection Cell. Blaming the Puppalaguda panchayat for the encroachments, the panel said it gave permissions to construct the buildings as it was under the impression that the Society’s layout was cancelled by the government.