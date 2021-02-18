STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Is BJP planning to field Rajagopal in Nagarjunasagar byelection?

The BJP, which is trying to emerge as an alternative to the ruling TRS party in the State, has been exploring all available options.

Dubbaka bypolls

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an attempt to field a strong candidate against K Jana Reddy of Congress in the upcoming Nagarjunasagar bypoll, the BJP is reportedly planning to lure another leader from the grand old party — Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy — and give him the party ticket.Interestingly, Rajagopal Reddy, who had previously expressed his desire to don the saffron robes, has neither confirmed nor condemned the reports of him leaving Congress to join the BJP.  

The BJP, which is trying to emerge as an alternative to the ruling TRS party in the State, has been exploring all available options. In fact, party vice-president DK Aruna even asked Jana Reddy or his son to contest as a BJP candidate, despite the fact that the party already has multiple aspirants for the ticket. 

If Rajagopal Reddy decides to accept BJP’s offer, it might come as a double bonanza, according to some party sources. If Rajagopal, who is now the incumbent MLA from Munugode, pulls off a victory in the Nagarjunasagar bypoll, the party would field his wife in the bypoll for Munugode, they said.

However, on the flip side, as some political observers believe, it may also deal a double whammy to Rajagopal Reddy if he loses. Besides suffering the loss, the Congress party will surely seek his disqualification as Munugodu MLA for anti-party activities. In any case, there would be another byelection.Meanwhile, sources close to Rajagopal Reddy said that the BJP State and local cadre want him to contest from Nagarjunasagar to drive the party to victory.

