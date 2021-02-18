STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Joblessness dips in Telangana, experts say take it with a pinch of salt

Unemployment in Telangana has reduced from December, 2020 and the situation in the State is much better than the national rate, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said on Wednesday.

Published: 18th February 2021 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

jobs, unemployment, vacancy

For representational purposes

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Unemployment in Telangana has reduced from December, 2020 and the situation in the State is much better than the national rate, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said on Wednesday. However, experts say these figures look largely into the informal sector and that a more precise overview can be recorded if the data of the urban educated unemployed is also factored in. 

The data, which was sourced from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economoy’s ‘Unemployment Rate Monthly Time Series’, shows a nearly two-fold improvement in Telangana’s unemployment rate. “The rate of unemployment in Telangana is much lower than the national average. The State recorded 7 per cent in December, 2020, which further decreased to 4.5 per cent in January, 2021,” Rama Rao said. A look into the State’s unemployment rate over the past few months shows that it has been a see-saw, with the numbers fluctuating every month.

Classic example of cyclical unemployment, say experts 

For instance, after the high unemployment rate during lockdown, it drastically improved until it fell to 1.6 per cent in November, 2020, which is much better than 4.5 per cent in January, 2021. This fluctuation, as experts say, is a classic example of cyclical unemployment, which is the variation in unemployment caused by various factors such as harvesting seasons. Speaking to Express, economist Amir Ullah Khan said, “This improvement is over a poor base and any change will be recorded as an improvement.

It will also be erroneous to look at just informal unemployment because those rates are going to improve (the informal sector suffered during lockdown, but the situation improved a lot since then with many rejoining work). However, the data that should be looked into is the figures of the urban educated and unemployed — which is not available. These jobs disappear quickly, but are equally hard to regain.”

However, Telangana’s unemployment rate is indeed better than the national average. This has been the case for the past several months. According to the CMIE’s monthly time data, while in November, it was 1.5 per cent, the country’s was 6.5 per cent. Similarly in December, while the State’s rate was 7 per cent, India’s was 9.1 per cent. More recently, in January, while Telangana recorded 4.5 per cent, India recorded 6.5 per cent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Unemployment Telangana
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp