Lawyer couple murder: Telangana High Court issues notice to KCR govt 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Terming Wednesday's double murder of lawyer couple G Vaman Rao and PV Nagamani as grave and unfortunate, the Telangana High Court on Thursday took a suo moto cognizance of the incident and directed the state government and the police authorities concerned to take steps ensuring a proper probe in a time-bound manner and book the culprits responsible for the incident.

The court directed the state to file a status report and ensure to collect relevant evidence and place before it along with the video clippings of the crime which have gone viral on social media.

Nampally criminal court Advocates boycott their duties in Hyderabad on Thursday against killing of Advocate couple G Vaman Rao nd Nagamani at Kalvacherla under Ramgiri police station on Peddapalli-Manthani road. @KrishnaRaoCHVM @Raj_TNIE @XpressHyderabad @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/K74EibvttG — TNIE Telangana (@XpressHyderabad) February 18, 2021

"Credibility of the state rests on the investigation of this case. The probe should live up to the expectations of the Bar and of the people. We are governed by rule of law. People should repose faith on administration," the Court observed while taking suo moto notice of the incident.

ALSO READ: Murders ‘birthday gifts’ for KCR, alleges BJP's Bandi Sanjay Kumar

In reply, state advocate general BS Prasad assured the court that the investigation will be conducted as per law and an appropriate charge sheet will be filed in the case.

The Court issued notices to the state government and the police authorities concerned and posted the matter to March 1 for filing of status report and other relevant material.

Meanwhile, a majority of the lawyers have abstained from the court work across the state following the call given by the High Court advocates association. The Courts which have conducted the court proceedings have assured that no adverse orders will be passed if any of the advocates do not appear following the call given by the Bar association.