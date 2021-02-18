MLC elections: 799 polling stations to be set up

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 799 polling stations will be set up for the Mahbubnagar - Rangareddy - Hyderabad Graduate constituency elections, said GHMC Additional Commissioner Priyanka Ala during a meeting on election arrangements with representatives of political parties at the GHMC office on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by GHMC Additional Commissioner (Elections) S Pankaja and representatives of Congress, BJP, TRS, MIM and other parties. Priyanka, who is also the Returning Officer (RO) for the elections, said that nominations will be accepted till February 23 on all working days except Sunday.

She clarified that as part of the election campaign, door-to-door campaigning will be allowed with only five people and that only five vehicles will be allowed for road shows. The RO also said that postal ballots will be given to the differently abled, Covid-19 patients and those above 80 years of age.

Two file nominations

Two persons, Pujari Lingam Goud and Kapilavai Dileep Kumar of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), filed their nominations for the Mahbubnagar - Ranagareddy - Hyderabad Graduate constituencies election, on Wednesday. No nominations were received for the Warangal - Khammam - Nalgonda Graduate constituencies