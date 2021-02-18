STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

MLC elections: 799 polling stations to be set up

The meeting was attended by GHMC Additional Commissioner (Elections) S Pankaja and representatives of Congress, BJP, TRS, MIM and other parties.

Published: 18th February 2021 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

voting

(File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 799 polling stations will be set up for the Mahbubnagar - Rangareddy - Hyderabad Graduate constituency elections, said GHMC Additional Commissioner Priyanka Ala during a meeting on election arrangements with representatives of political parties at the GHMC office on Wednesday. 

The meeting was attended by GHMC Additional Commissioner (Elections) S Pankaja and representatives of Congress, BJP, TRS, MIM and other parties. Priyanka, who is also the Returning Officer (RO) for the elections, said that nominations will be accepted till February 23 on all working days except Sunday.

She clarified that as part of the election campaign, door-to-door campaigning will be allowed with only five people and that only five vehicles will be allowed for road shows. The RO also said that postal ballots will be given to the differently abled, Covid-19 patients and those above 80 years of age.

Two file nominations 
Two persons, Pujari Lingam Goud and Kapilavai Dileep Kumar of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), filed their nominations for the Mahbubnagar - Ranagareddy - Hyderabad Graduate constituencies election, on Wednesday. No nominations were received for the Warangal - Khammam - Nalgonda Graduate  constituencies

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MLC ELECTIONS polling stations
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp