Nizamabad man injured in leopard attack

HYDERABAD: A 30-year-old man, Mallesh, was attacked by a leopard on Tuesday around midnight at Somarpet in Yellareddy mandal of Nizamabad district in Telangana. Mallesh, however, had a miraculous escape as he suffered just some deep cuts on his hands and some other minor injuries. Around midnight on Tuesday, he heard his goats bleating loudly.

When he woke up due to the sounds and went to the stable where the goats were tied up, he saw a leopard. He made loud noises to scare the leopard, following which the leopard ran away into nearby bushes.

However, the leopard returned again to the same spot soon and attacked Mallesh who was still there. However, he covered his face as the leopard attacked and the leopard caused injuries to his hands. After that, the leopard again ran away from the spot.

Later, as the nearby residents got to know of the incident, Mallesh was taken to a government hospital for treatment. A forest official from the district said the leopard which attacked Mallesh could be a young one. The official said they had placed camera traps and trap cages to monitor the big cat’s movements.