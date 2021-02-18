Vemulawada temple sets up more hundis to accommodate offerings

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: A day after authorities of Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada stopped accepting offerings as the temple’s hundis were full, they arranged for separate additional hundis for coins and notes.

Temple authorities separate coins

from donations at Sri Raja Rajeshwara

Swamy temple in Vemulawada, Rajanna-

Sircilla district on Wednesday

Temple authorities deposited currency in the respective banks on Wednesday. The additional hundis are a temporary measure, and were required as banks have not been accepting coins. However, authorities are looking for a permanent fix.

The additional hundis too are expected to be full within a few days. It has become a challenge for temple authorities to dispose the large number of coins donated.

Initially, authorities wanted to store the offerings in a room, but felt that would not be secure enough. Authorities said the offerings would be moved from the main hundi to hundis of associate temples. On Wednesday, many devotees made offerings to different hundis at the temple.