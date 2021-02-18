STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Vemulawada temple sets up more hundis to accommodate offerings

Temple authorities deposited currency in the respective banks on Wednesday.

Published: 18th February 2021 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Temple authorities separate coins from donations at Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada

Temple authorities separate coins from donations at Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada

By Express News Service

 RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: A day after authorities of Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada stopped accepting offerings as the temple’s hundis were full, they arranged for separate additional hundis for coins and notes.

Temple authorities separate coins
from donations at Sri Raja Rajeshwara
Swamy temple in Vemulawada, Rajanna-
Sircilla district on Wednesday

Temple authorities deposited currency in the respective banks on Wednesday. The additional hundis are a temporary measure, and were required as banks have not been accepting coins. However, authorities are looking for a permanent fix.

The additional hundis too are expected to be full within a few days. It has become a challenge for temple authorities to dispose the large number of coins donated.

Initially, authorities wanted to store the offerings in a room, but felt that would not be secure enough. Authorities said the offerings would be moved from the main hundi to hundis of associate temples. On Wednesday, many devotees made offerings to different hundis at the temple.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vemulawada temple
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp