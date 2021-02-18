Water released from Ranganayaka Sagar for yasangi crops

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET/SANGAREDDY: Finance Minister T Harish Rao released water from Ranganayaka Sagar for the second cycle (yasangi) of crops on Wednesday. The water was released from the reservoir’s left canal by keeping in mind the request of farmers of Jakkapur and Gopalpur in Chinakodur mandal, Siddipet district.

Farmers in the Siddipet area, which once faced severe shortage of even drinking water, now cultivate a second cycle of crops. Currently, farmers from Chinnakodur and Rayanaraopeta of Siddipet Urban mandal are irrigating crops under the project.

The amount of crops cultivated by farmers has exceeded expectations of the authorities.Meanwhile, Harish Rao and Home Minister Mahmood Ali participated in programmes on the occasion of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s birthday on Wednesday at Sangareddy and Siddipet districts.