Audio clip reveals Kunta Srinu’s 2018 murder plot

According to police, the voice file dates back to the 2018 Assembly elections when  could be heard planning the murder of a Congress leader.

Published: 19th February 2021 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2021 08:23 AM

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: Kunta Srinivas, Accused No. 1 in the sensational murder of High Court advocate couple Gattu Vaman Rao and Nagamani, does not appear to have any qualms when it comes to planning acts of violence or murders. An audio clip, in which Srinivas was speaking to who sounded like a contract killer, took the name of his leader ZP Chairman Putta Madhu several times while asking him to eliminate a leader.

According to police, the voice file dates back to the 2018 Assembly elections when  could be heard planning the murder of a Congress leader.He is heard telling the other person that the operation should be smooth and no one should know what happened to their target. “Except a “man missing” case with the police, nothing else should be known to anyone,” he cautions several times.

In the voice file, he agrees when the “contract” killer seeks a supari of `50 lakh. “It is okay with me. I will send Rs 10 lakh tomorrow to you and pay the rest after the work is done. We are doing this for our Madhu anna. We should help him. We are what we are because of him,” Kunta Srinivas is heard saying. 

Police say Srinivas was once a member of the extremist group Singareni Karmika Sangam,  and there were cases of dowry harassment and land grabbing against him. He was earlier in the Congress but joined the TRS in 2013. Interestingly Srinivas was seen taking part in the Koti Vruksharchana programme in Manthani on Wednesday morning on the occasion of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s birthday.

