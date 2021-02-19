BJP demands suspension of Ramagundam CP 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP leaders on Thursday called on Director-General of Police (DGP) M Mahender Reddy demanding action against the accused in the case pertaining to the murders of Vaman Rao and his wife Nagamani. They also demanded that the DGP suspend Ramagundam Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana.

The leaders told the DGP that the ghastly daylight murder of the lawyer couple at Kalavacherla in Peddpally district yet again highlighted the failure of the law enforcing agencies to anticipate and provide security for those who had been fighting against sand-land mafia and the ‘goons’ of the ruling party.

In an open letter addressed to the DGP, MLC N Ramachander Rao and the representatives of BJP legal cell said it was amply evident that the murder was intended to send multiple messages to a larger constituency of people, that whoever opposes the ruling party sponsored mafia would meet with the same fate.

“We firmly believe that there are bigwigs behind the murder who wanted to silence voices which have been fighting consistently against the atrocities of the ruling class,” they said. They appealed to the DGP to appoint a special investigation team that excludes the local police.