Cap Rythu Bandhu scheme at 5 acres to eliminate big farmers, FGG tells TS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Forum for Good Governance (FGG) has suggested to the State government to reduce the eligibility criteria from unlimited land to five acres for extending the Rythu Bandhu amounts to farmers. If the limit is five acres, then the number of farmers will reduce from 59.21 lakh to 53.54 lakh — an elimination of 5.67 lakh big farmers, the FGG said, and added that the State would save Rs 10,122 crore per year by doing this. Once there is a cap of five acres, the amount the State government pays would be reduced from Rs 15,233 crore to just Rs 5,111 crore, FGG secretary M Padmanabha Reddy said.

The FGG compiled the statistics through an RTI application. The FGG said that the Centre provides Rs 6,000 per year to farmers with land holdings of five acres or less and with a lot of exclusion categories. “Considering the heavy expenditure, especially benefiting big and absent farmers, the Rythu Bandhu scheme requires rationalisation,” the FGG said. The FGG suggested to put a cap of five acres, and eliminate elected representatives and government officials from the scheme.