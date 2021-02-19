STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Covid surge in Maharashtra worries Telangana officials

Keeping this in mind, the high movement of people between Telangana and Maharashtra is likely to bring the variant here, resulting in a surge in cases, experts have noted.

Published: 19th February 2021 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2021 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana may witness a surge in Covid-19 cases in the next three-four weeks with neighbouring districts in Maharashtra — Yavatmal, Amravati and the Vidarbha region — recording a sharp spike over the last one week. The situation has already sent alarm bells ringing across the Adilabad border, with the DMHO alerting the staff of seven PHCs and CHCs to keep a lookout for cases and trace their contacts.

The officials are worried as Yavatmal, which borders Adilabad in Telangana, reported 507 cases in a week and had a 11.4 per cent positivity rate. A few kilometres away, the district of Amravati reported 2,843 cases in seven days with a positivity rate of 56.7 per cent. These two surges are being seen as having a possible link with the South African strain which is far more infectious and spreads faster.

Keeping this in mind, the high movement of people between Telangana and Maharashtra is likely to bring the variant here, resulting in a surge in cases, experts have noted. Speaking to Express, the director of the Indian Institute of Public Health’s Hyderabad chapter, Dr GVS Murthy, said not just the northwestern-bordering districts of Telangana such as Adilabad, but also Hyderabad is susceptible to a surge due to frequent visits by people to religious places in Maharashtra such as Shirdi.

“The northwestern districts of TS may be affected due to the movement of people near the borders and those travelling to religious places. It cannot be said how long this transmission will take, but the next three-four weeks will be crucial. The government must be alert because if this is the South African strain, it will spread faster,” Dr Murthy said.

By March, the previously acquired herd immunity will also reduce as a majority of the infections in Telangana occurred before September, 2020 and the immunity of those infected would wear out, he said. This will give the virus higher chances to spread. A similar trend was seen in Europe and is now unfolding in Maharashtra. 

Adilabad DMHO said the district continues to conduct 20-25 RT-PCR tests, with the remaining 1,000 tests using the less sensitive Rapid Antigen Test. “PHCs along the border have been alerted and the Collector appraised of the situation,” DHMO Dr Narendar Rathod said.

Meanwhile, experts have advised people to follow all Covid norms. “In our survey, we found that 75 per cent of the people in the three rural districts did not have antibodies, which is a cause of concern,” Dr Avula Laxmaiah, scientist and head of Public Health at the National Institute of Nutrition, said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Covid surge
India Matters
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
2nd Covid wave? Weekend lockdown in Maharashtra town as cases surge
Image of cows used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh candidates including NRIs log in for national online cow test
Passengers are screened at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai | PTi
Centre issues new Covid guidelines: RT-PCR test must for foreign arrivals
Protesting farmers block railway tracks as part of the nationwide 'Rail Roko Andolan at Shahpur in Ambala. (Photo| PTI)
Rail roko: 'Will burn crops but continue stir', says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp