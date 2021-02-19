Don’t pose with dead wild boar, hunters told

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana forest department warned on Thursday that posing for pictures with the carcass of a wild boar by shooters hired for the purpose of culling them will invite action by the government under the Prevention of Cruelty against Animals Act.

It also pointed out that such an act will also provoke anger and resentment among animal activists and the public. The department issued a statement in this regard following the surfacing of pictures of some shooters posing with carcasses of wild boars.

The department’s statement read, “Such pictures on one hand give bad publicity to the culling operations, which are meant to help the farmers, and is disturbing to animal lovers on the other hand. This practice is bad and undesirable (sic).