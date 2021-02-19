Nizamabad CP must resign, says Arvind

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Holding Nizamabad Police Commissioner Karthikeya responsible for the recent fake passport racket in Bodhan town, BJP leader and MP Dharmapuri Arvind on Thursday said that the former should take responsibility and immediately resign from his post.

“I will write a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and name Karthikeya as he has completely failed to discharge his duties as CP of Nizamabad,” he said on Thursday. “Recently, the Hyderabad police found that several people obtained passports by submitting fake papers. Most of them were Rohingya. In fact, as many as 32 persons used the same address while applying for the passport. The CP should be held responsible for this. He is acting like an agent of the TRS and AIMIM,” he added.