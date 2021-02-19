STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Oustees ‘pressurised’ to relocate

Fulfil R&R promises first before asking us to leave, say villagers affected by Mallanna Sagar project.

Published: 19th February 2021 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2021 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

By P Krishna
Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Mallanna Sagar project oustees allege that officials have been pressurising them to relocate from their villages, in direct contradiction to their assurances submitted before the court.Ashok and Sreehari, both from Etigadda Kistapur village, said that as many as eight villages would be submerged once the Mallanna Sagar project becomes a reality.

They alleged that authorities had evacuated Lakshmapur, Erravalli and Narsannapeta villagers, and were mounting pressure on those in Kistapur to relocate to another location immediately, without providing them the benefits that were promised. Another resident of the same village said that they would take the matter to the court. 

Stating that the relocated villagers were forced to live in a pitiable condition in temporary houses for the past ten months  even though they were promised pucca houses, they worry that they too would have to face the same situation if they leave their village. 

The villagers alleged that the authorities were not paying attention to their issues, especially pertaining to the rehabilitation of the displaced, and were only focusing on project construction and land acquisition.
The authorities had promised that they would build houses in Mutraj Palli near Gajwel for the oustees, but the construction of the houses has not been completed yet. The villagers claimed that they had no faith in officials who ignored the directions of  the High Court in evacuating the oustees. 

They demanded that officials and political leaders do more than provide lip service and address their grievances before asking them to  evacuate their villages. The oustees asserted that authorities have to complete the construction of the R&R colonies on a war footing and  pay the amounts due to them immediately. They stated that the land acquisition process has not yet been completed at Etigadda Kistapur  and Vemulagadda, and that the damage to the houses in the evacuated villages have not been assessed yet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mallanna Saga
India Matters
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
2nd Covid wave? Weekend lockdown in Maharashtra town as cases surge
Image of cows used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh candidates including NRIs log in for national online cow test
Passengers are screened at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai | PTi
Centre issues new Covid guidelines: RT-PCR test must for foreign arrivals
Protesting farmers block railway tracks as part of the nationwide 'Rail Roko Andolan at Shahpur in Ambala. (Photo| PTI)
Rail roko: 'Will burn crops but continue stir', says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp