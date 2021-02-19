Protests erupt over Peddapalli horror

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Political parties, activists, advocates and students took to the streets across the State on Thursday to protest against the murder of the advocate couple which occurred in Peddapalli district. Advocates boycotted courts and staged ‘rasta roko’ in front of courts. The students formed human chains, took out rallies and demanded justice for Vaman Rao and his wife.

Meanwhile, opposition parties slammed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Ministers for maintaining a silence over the gruesome murder. They said Home Minister Mahmood Ali was a ‘dummy’ and had no control over police administration. The BJP Mahila Morcha attempted to lay siege to the police headquarters.

BJP opposes ‘murder politics’: Bandi

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay visited Peddapalli Government Hospital’s mortuary to pay tributes to Gattu Vaman Rao and his wife Nagamani’s mortal remains. He said the BJP opposes ‘murder politics,’ and would act sternly against those indulging in such activities. Sanjay urged the High Court to constitute a special bench to hear the PILs filed by the deceased advocates. He also demanded to constitute a fast-track court to hear the murder case.

Alleging that the murder was committed not by a few individuals but the State, Sanjay said the government could even kill the murder case accused in an ‘encounter’ to permanently conceal the facts. “It is not an ordinary thing to kill in full public view, and also it was not by one or two individuals. The accused had participated in Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s birthday celebrations. The government will try to close the case by arresting Kunta Srinivas. But, this is a State-sponsored murder,” Sanjay said. TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that top TRS leadership was behind the murder. He said the Congress party would meet Chief Justice Hima Kohli and write to Chief Justice of Supreme Court SA Bobde. He said the party would also raise the issue in Parliament.Reddy further said the couple was murdered to cover up the alleged custodial death of a Dalit, Sheelam Rangaiah, in Manthani.

Kunta Srinivas participates in the Koti Vruksharchana programme in Manthani on Wednesday morning, the day the advocate couple was murdered

Lawyers boycott courts

A majority of the State’s lawyers abstained from court work on Thursday following the call given by the Telangana High Court Advocates’ Association (THCAA) and by various Bar associations of the districts to protest against the murders. The lawyers took out rallies, organised demonstrations, and demanded a CBI probe into the incident.

Bar council demands judicial probe

The Bar council of India, in a press release issued by its chairman Manan Kumar Mishra, described the incident as an onslaught on freedom of the profession and demanded the Central government to provide proper protection to lawyers across the country by passing necessary law. Following a request made by its member from Telangana P Vishnuvardhana Reddy, the BCI chairman decided to write a letter to the Chief Justice of Telangana HC to take judicial notice of the incident and pass an order for an independent and impartial judicial probe into the incident

HC lawyer lodges complaint against CM

Stating that the brutal murder of the advocate couple was a result of instigating comments against advocates by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, S Janardhan, an HC advocate lodged a complaint against the CM at Saroornagar police station. In his complaint, Janardhan stated that the CM, during the Assembly session, criticised an advocate bitterly, saying she had lied in court. After this, the CM’s supporters began a character assassination campaign against the advocate. In continuation, TRS leaders killed the advocate couple, he alleged. “The CM’s remarks are in the nature of intentional aiding, inciting indirectly the TRS party cadre to indulge in such gruesome acts,” stated the complaint