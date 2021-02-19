Telangana High Court directs government, cops to ensure watertight investigation

R Rajashekar Rao By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Terming the double murder of advocate couple G Vaman Rao and PV Nagamani as very grave and most unfortunate, the Telangana High Court on Thursday took suo motu cognisance of the incident. It directed the State government and police to ensure a detailed probe in a time-bound manner and book the culprits.

It also told the State to file a status report of the investigation by March 1 and ensure that all relevant material evidence is collected, preserved and placed before it along with the video clippings which have gone viral on social media. Forensic evidence must be collected scientifically, it said.

Nobody should be allowed to take the law into their hands. Even the statements of passersby — including those who were travelling in the RTC buses and other vehicles, and witnessed the incident — should be taken, the court said.

“The credibility of the State rests on this investigation. The probe should live up to the expectations of the Bar and the people. We are governed by the rule of law and the people should repose faith on the administration,” a division bench comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy observed while taking suo moto notice of the incident based on news reports published in various dailies.

Advocates Rapolu Bhaskar and Shravanth sought an impartial and independent probe.

The bench said the court is seized of the matter and there is no need of any mention on the incident. Replying to a query from the bench, State Advocate General (AG) BS Prasad assured the court that the investigation will be conducted as per law and an appropriate charge sheet filed.

Police will be directed to conduct the probe ensuring no loopholes and the entire police department is monitoring the issue, he said.The bench issued notices to the authorities concerned, including the State Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary to Home, Director General of Police (DGP), Peddapalli Collector and Superintendent of Police, Ramagundam Police Commissioner and SHO of Ramagiri police station, for filing a counter affidavit. It posted the matter to March 1 for further hearing.