TRS leader masterminded lawyers’ ghastly murder, arrested with 2 aides

The motive behind the murders was that the couple used to take up cases against Srinu, who masterminded the killings.

Published: 19th February 2021 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2021 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Advocates boycott their duties and block the road in front of the Telangana High Court in Hyderabad on Thursday in protest against the murder of lawyer couple G Vaman Rao and Nagamani at Kalvacherla |

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: A day after the gruesome daylight murder of lawyer couple Gattu Vaman Rao and his wife PV Nagamani at Kalvacherla in the district, police on Thursday arrested the three main accused in the case — TRS’ Manthani mandal president Kunta Srinu, his driver Chiranjeevi and Akkapaka Kumar, who helped them in the perpetration of the crime.

According to Inspector General (IG) of Police Y Nagireddy, soon after intercepting the couple’s car, Chiranjeevi stabbed Nagamani first and as Srinu dragged Vaman Rao out, they both hacked him to death. “Apart from Vaman Rao’s video statement in which he said that it was Srinu who attacked him, his driver also confirmed the  same,” Nagireddy said at a press conference.

The motive behind the murders was that the couple used to take up cases against Srinu, who masterminded the killings. For instance, Vaman Rao took up the case of an “illegal” house construction by Srinu. He also had a flaming row with the TRS leader over the constitution of a temple committee for the local Ramalayam. In another incident, he was getting ready to file a petition in court against the construction of the Peddama Talli temple in Gunjapadugu village. The couple even visited the village and took the signatures of Vaman Rao’s father Kishan Rao and brother on some documents to fight a case against the temple’s construction.

The IG said they arrested the accused near the Maharashtra border and questioned them. Chiranjeevi, accused no. 2, is Srinu’s driver, who felt obliged to him because of the monetary help he had extended to him during lockdown. “Srinu had loaned him `50,000 and ever since, he has been working as his driver,” the IG said. Police did not get any evidence that suggests the murders were politically motivated.

Kunta Srinu suspended
The TRS suspended its Manthani mandal president Kunta Srinu form the party with immediate effect. But netizens slammed the TRS saying it should have expelled him from the party 

