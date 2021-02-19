Two years on, Saddimuta scheme a distant dream for ryots

K Amruth Rao By

Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: In what can be described as a classic example of the State government turning a blind eye to the basic needs of farmers, the Saddimuta scheme is yet to be implemented in Mahbubnagar district.

While the State government has been implementing the Annapurna scheme at the canteens set up in Mahbubnagar town, it seems to have completely forgotten the Saddimuta programme. Around two years ago, the scheme was launched by the Marketing Department amidst much fanfare with the sole objective of providing `5 meals to farmers who come to markets yards to sell their produce. As per the initial plan, the responsibility of implementing the scheme was to be handover to NGOs.

The executive committee of Devarakadra Market Yard too urged the Marketing Department of the district to launch the scheme, following which the department arranged for a visit by NGOs to the market yard. However, one year after that visit, there has been no progress.

“Last year, the market yard earned around `1.15 lakh. There should not be any problem in implementing the scheme if some funds from the revenue generated by the market are earmarked for the scheme,” said one farmer.