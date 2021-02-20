Arvind to start Hindu movement in TS soon

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind on Friday announced that he will start a Hindu movement very soon in order to pressure the State government to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) for the nation’s security.

MP Dharmapuri Arvind addresses

a gathering in Nizamabad on Friday

Saying that the time had come to achieve Hindu Rashtra, he plans to encourage MLAs and other elected representatives of all political parties, including those of the ruling TRS, to participate in his movement. The MP said this on Friday while taking part in the birth anniversary celebrations of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Adarshnagar in Nizamabad town and Renjal village in Bodhan division. He unveiled a statue of the Maratha ruler.

Addressed the gathering, Arvind said with the help of police, 31 people received passports with the same address. “The Police Commissioner should furnish an explanation. This happened in Armoor too,” he said, adding that he is gathering details of the same.He wrote two letters to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in this regard as the issue was serious and posed a threat to national security.

Elaborating on his Hindu movement, Arvind said he will kick-start it from Indur in Nizamabad. “Like the people willingly participated in the separate Telangana movement, they should do so even now and with equal zest. TRS MLAs and other elected representatives should also participate,” he said. The MP also described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “modern Shivaji Maharaj” who abolished Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and brought in the NRC and CAA.

BJP district president Basawapuram Laxminarasaiah, BJP State committee member Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta and local leaders attended the event.