STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Arvind to start Hindu movement in TS soon

BJP district president Basawapuram Laxminarasaiah, BJP State committee member Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta and local leaders attended the event.

Published: 20th February 2021 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2021 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar addressing a crowd at Borabanda on the occasion of Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind on Friday announced that he will start a Hindu movement very soon in order to pressure the State government to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) for the nation’s security. 

MP Dharmapuri Arvind addresses
a gathering in Nizamabad on Friday

Saying that the time had come to achieve Hindu Rashtra, he plans to encourage MLAs and other elected representatives of all political parties, including those of the ruling TRS, to participate in his movement. The MP said this on Friday while taking part in the birth anniversary celebrations of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Adarshnagar in Nizamabad town and Renjal village in Bodhan division. He unveiled a statue of the Maratha ruler. 

Addressed the gathering, Arvind said with the help of police, 31 people received passports with the same address. “The Police Commissioner should furnish an explanation. This happened in Armoor too,” he said, adding that he is gathering details of the same.He wrote two letters to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in this regard as the issue was serious and posed a threat to national security.

Elaborating on his Hindu movement, Arvind said he will kick-start it from Indur in Nizamabad. “Like the people willingly participated in the separate Telangana movement, they should do so even now and with equal zest. TRS MLAs and other elected representatives should also participate,” he said. The MP also described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “modern Shivaji Maharaj” who abolished Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and brought in the NRC and CAA. 

BJP district president Basawapuram Laxminarasaiah, BJP State committee member Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta and local leaders attended the event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker adminsitering Covishield to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K)
Upsurge in Covid cases in Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and MP: Govt
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin effective against mutant virus strains: ICMR
The minister said the government is working on the idea of including passport as one of the documents in the digilocker. (Photo | @digilocker_ind)
Submit documents for passport online using DigiLocker service: Centre
'Drishyam 2' movie Review: A richer, expansive, and far superior sequel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp