Bridge built, but where is the approach road?

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: People of 14 villages in Sujatanagar mandal have not been able to use a newly built bridge as officials concerned have failed to acquire the land required to build the approach roads in Khammam. The bridge was constructed on Edulla Vagu which flows between Mangapet and Laxmidevipalli villages. Central government had allocated Rs 6.41 crore under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana for the bridge in 2015 and the works were completed in 2019.

B Ramadas, a resident of Mangapet village, said the works for approach roads were yet to begin because of the lackadaisical approach of the Revenue Department. He also said the officials were not acquiring the lands required for the building the approach roads as the farmers who own the lands had been demanding Rs 2 crore per acre. Panchayat Raj Department Deputy Executive Engineer K Satyanarayana said a report was sent to the Collector for finalising land prices and orders were awaited.

Another resident of the village, Ramadas, said people have to take a detour and cover 8 km to reach Laxmidevipalli village, if the bridge was made functional it would reduce half of the distance. People have appealed to the district administration to complete approach road works immediately.