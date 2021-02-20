Court for legal course at forums instead of PILs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a stern message to litigants and their lawyers, the Telangana High Court on Friday made it clear that a person, who is victim to any illegal activity or action, should have legal course at an appropriate forum or to file a writ petition instead of filing a public interest litigation (PIL).

Such a person has no locus to file a PIL if he is an affected party, the court noted and warned of imposing costs for filing PILs regarding alleged illegal activities and land grabbing. A division bench of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy made these observations while dealing with a PIL filed by social worker P Suresh Goud. The petitioner sought a CBI and ED probe into the alleged land grabbing in several survey numbers of government land at Rangapuram village in Bibinagar mandal of Yadadri-Bhongir district.

His counsel, Rapolu Bhaskar, said hundreds of acres of government land have been encroached upon by private persons, who include those of Narne real estate firm. Several persons, such as Goud, have fallen prey to this. The bench questioned the counsel as to how the petitioner could file a PIL when he himself is a victim? “Why should the court entertain this omnibus petition? Do you expect a roving and fishing enquiry by the court? Explain the petitioner’s conduct that no personal interest is involved. Filing false affidavit on oath amounts to perjury,” it said. It permitted Bhaskar to withdraw the case.