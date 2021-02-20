Karimnagar villagers panic as 32 test positive for Covid-19 after attending funeral 

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: As many as 32 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 at Cheguruthi village in Karimangar Rural mandal. All of them had attended a funeral three days ago.Health officials have been testing people in the village for the virus since Thursday. District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr G Sujatha said that a medical camp would be conducted on Saturday. The first person who tested positive went for a Covid-19 test after he lost his sense of smell.

Worried over the new cases, villagers closed the roads leading to village with tree branches and have not been allowing outsiders into the village. Meanwhile, gram panchyat authorities conducted a special sanitation drive and urged villagers to stay alert.In the wake of this incident, people from the nearby Durshed village have started getting children tested for the virus as some of their parents had also attended the funeral.

Meanwhile, the DMHO asked the villagers to follow all precautions and get tested if they start exhibiting flu-like symptoms or high fever. Tests have been intensified in primary health centres near the village. Health officials have been tracking the primary and secondary contacts of those who have tested positive.

Medical kits have been distributed to the Covid patients and they have been suggested to stay in home quarantine. In the recent past, two prominent persons died of Covid in Karimnagar.