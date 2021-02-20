Man found hanging from tree in Warangal

WARANGAL: A 35-year-old man hanged himself from a tree near Warangal bus stand on Friday. According to the police, fruit vendors near the bus stand noticed a body hanging from a tree and immediately alerted the local police. The body was shifted to MGM Hospital, Warangal, for post-mortem. Speaking to Express, Intezarganj Inspector G Venkateshwarlu said that a case has been registered under Section 174 of the CrPc.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Non-bailable warrant against former BSP MP Dhananjay Singh in murder case
AIMIM to kick off Bengal campaign with Asaduddin Owaisi's rally on February 25
Unnao murders: Accused sent to 14-day judicial custody
Puducherry CM urges centre to confer statehood at NITI Aayog meeting
Pamela became drug addict under friend's influence: Arrested BJP leader's father tells Kolkata Police
Uttarakhand glacier tragedy: More bodies recovered from hydel project site, toll rises to 64