Man found hanging from tree in Warangal

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A 35-year-old man hanged himself from a tree near Warangal bus stand on Friday. According to the police, fruit vendors near the bus stand noticed a body hanging from a tree and immediately alerted the local police. The body was shifted to MGM Hospital, Warangal, for post-mortem. Speaking to Express, Intezarganj Inspector G Venkateshwarlu said that a case has been registered under Section 174 of the CrPc.