Nagarjunasagar bypoll: TRS may face the heat over pending projects

The State government has been spending Rs 25,000 crore annually on irrigation projects.

Dubbaka bypolls

Image used for representational purpose only

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even though the State government has sanctioned 13 lift irrigation schemes for Nalgonda with an estimated cost of over Rs 3,000 crore, the ruling TRS is likely to face rough weather in the ensuing Nagarjunasagar bypoll for neglecting pending projects in the district. Instead of sanctioning Rs 3,000 crore for the lift irrigation schemes, the government should have completed Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel and other projects, the opposition parties argue. Leaders of opposition parties have already started demanding completion of SLBC tunnel works, which were sanctioned back in 2007 by the then YS Rajasekhara Reddy government in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. 

If the SLBC is completed, 4,000 cusecs of water could be drawn on a daily basis from Krishna river and the Nakkalagandi and Pendlipakala reservoirs too will become functional, they point out. The State government has been spending Rs 25,000 crore annually on irrigation projects. But allocations to SLBC tunnel are just around Rs 4 crore for the last two years. The SLBC works were taken up with a tunnel boring machine, which could dig only 0.6 km length tunnel per month. Of the 43-km tunnel, which is considered the longest tunnel in irrigation sector in the world, around 33 km works have been completed so far. In the last two years, the works have slowed down due to lack of funds and Covid-19.  

“It will take another two years for the completion of the tunnel work,” Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had said in the Assembly three years ago. But since then, there has not been much progress in the works. Now, the Congress, CPM and other parties have begun raising the issue of non-allocation of funds to the project. The CPM leaders recently demanded Rs 3,000 crore allocation and completion of works at the earliest. If the TRS neglects the pending projects, it would not get any mileage in the Nagarjunasagar bypoll for sanctioning the 13 new lift irrigation schemes, they contend.

Comments

