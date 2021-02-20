Rakesh Tikait likely to address farmers’ rally in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait will address a farmers’ rally in Hyderabad in the first week of March, where he is expected to explain the need for repeal of the central farm laws.Tikait is understood to have accepted the invitation to visit Hyderabad when Congress MP and TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy called on him and explained the need for him to visit Hyderabad to create awareness among the farmers regarding the deleterious consequences of the farm laws to the agriculture sector.

Revanth reportedly brought to his notice how he had been fighting against the Central farm laws and referred to his Rythu Bharosa Padayatra, which he spearheaded recently. Tikait promised to visit Hyderabad in the first week of March and address the rally to be jointly organised by all farmers associations.