Rules for telecom infra out

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The government on Friday cleared and streamlined the process of permitting the installation of telecom infrastructure in the urban and rural areas of the State.In an order, it said the Information Technology, Electronics and Communication (ITEC) Department has set up a committee headed by the Chief Secretary, which will focus on setting up telecommunication infrastructure in left wing extremism (LWE) districts. “Authorities must ensure that the norms of this order are complied with in the LWE districts and timelines should be further reduced wherever possible,” the order read.

The ambit of telecom infrastructure factored in this order includes installing underground/overground optical fiber cable, mobile towers, micro-cell communication equipment, in-building solutions and free Wi-Fi. Those interested can set up such network connectivity apparatus anywhere in the State. However, existing restrictions on installing telecommunication infrastructure towers in sensitive areas such as railway property, airport premises, defence establishments and near electrical lines or oil/gas pipelines will continue.