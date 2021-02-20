STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana registers 165 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

The differently abled  will be administered the Covid-19 vaccine in March, said Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Friday. 

Published: 20th February 2021 08:36 AM

A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 165 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total number of active cases in the State to 1,715. On the same day, 149 individuals recovered from the virus. In terms of caseload, GHMC registered the maximum number of cases at 35, followed by Medchal with 19 and Karimnagar and Rangareddy with 13 each. One death was also reported on the day, taking the toll to 1,623.

Meanwhile, in what can be seen as a positive response to the State’s efforts in combating vaccine hesitancy, Telangana is leading the country in terms of administering the most number of Covid-19 booster shots. A press release by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated that Telangana “leads all other States with a 12 per cent share of second doses administered in the country.”It is pertinent to note that the State has managed to give the second dose of the vaccine to nearly 91,524 out of the 2,80,483 individuals who received the first dose. 

Differently abled to get Covid vaccine in March, says Eatala

The differently abled  will be administered the Covid-19 vaccine in March, said Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Friday. A group of differently abled persons had called on Telangana State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar on Friday and requested that they be administered the vaccine, after which Kumar spoke to the Health Minister, who assured him that the persons with disabilities would get the vaccine in March.

