Three fall ill after booster shot

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Two anganwadi teachers and a helper were hospitalised on Friday after they took the Covid-19 booster shot on Wednesday. The victims alleged that they were admitted to Bhadrachalam Area Hospital after suffering from severe headache, body pain and diarrhea a day after taking the vaccine. They also stated that a majority of the staff suffered headaches and fever after they took the shot.

The victims claimed that officers were troubling the anganwadi teachers and workers who got the jab to immediately rejoin duties. They demanded that the government give `50 lakh to those who died after taking the jab, and said that anganwadi teacher Nagamani from Aswaraopet died due to the vaccine. CITU leaders AJ Ramesh, Brahma Chary and Anganwadi Helpers Union district secretary G Padma visited the victims in the hospital.