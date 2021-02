By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Giving no respite to the residents of Penchkalpet mandal, a tiger attacked a bull at Gundapelli village in the mandal, late on Thursday night.

According to sources, the bull was tied in front of the house of a farmer named G Tirupathi when the incident happened.

Upon learning about the incident, forest officials reached the spot and collected pugmarks of the tiger. They have also increased vigil in the area.