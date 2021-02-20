TRS man’s nephew Bittu Seenu held

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: Following the arrest of three persons in connection with the ghastly murder of lawyer couple Gattu Vaman Rao and PV Nagamani, the police, on Friday, took into custody the fourth accused person — Thulesegari Srinivas alias Bittu Seenu, nephew of former TRS MLA and Peddapalli ZP Chairman Putta Madhu.

According to police, Seenu provided the car and sickles to Kunta Srinu, his driver Chiranjeevi and Akkapaka Kumar to reach the spot and commit the heinous crime.Though the cops had, in the beginning, mentioned Bittu Seenu’s name for conspiring with the three others to kill the lawyer couple, it was only on Thursday that they decided to pick him up.

The arrest of Seenu has brought a new twist in the Peddapalli double murder case, as he is not just the TRS leader’s relative, but the chairman of Putta Lingamma Charitable Trust, being run by Putta Madhu, as well. Though it was previously said that the police did not get any evidence that suggests the murders were politically motivated, Seenu’s arrest has actually shed spotlight on the political angle in this crime.

Sources told Express that Kunta Srinu, his driver Chiranjeevi and Akkapaka Kumar will be produced before the Manthani Court soon.In the meantime, former MP and senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao, along with Manthani MLA D Sridhar Babu, met Vaman Rao’s parents here on Friday and expressed their condolences to the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, Manthani MLA D Sridhar Babu demanded that Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao react immediately and ensure a transparent investigation into the gory killing of the lawyer couple.“Why are the Ministers mum on the incident? Be it MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao or even the district Minister, no one is responding,” Sridhar Babu said.Pointing out that after learning who arranged for the car and sickles, IG Y Nagi Reddy said that the motive behind the crime had become clear.