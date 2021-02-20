STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TRS man’s nephew Bittu Seenu held

Sources told Express that Kunta Srinu, his driver Chiranjeevi and Akkapaka Kumar will be produced before the Manthani Court soon.

Published: 20th February 2021 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2021 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Thulesegari Srinivas alias Bittu Seenu

Thulesegari Srinivas alias Bittu Seenu

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: Following the arrest of three persons in connection with the ghastly murder of lawyer couple Gattu Vaman Rao and PV Nagamani, the police, on Friday, took into custody the fourth accused person — Thulesegari Srinivas alias Bittu Seenu, nephew of former TRS MLA and Peddapalli ZP Chairman Putta Madhu.

Thulesegari Srinivas
alias Bittu Seenu

According to police, Seenu provided the car and sickles to Kunta Srinu, his driver Chiranjeevi and Akkapaka Kumar to reach the spot and commit the heinous crime.Though the cops had, in the beginning, mentioned Bittu Seenu’s name for conspiring with the three others to kill the lawyer couple, it was only on Thursday that they decided to pick him up.

The arrest of Seenu has brought a new twist in the Peddapalli double murder case, as he is not just the TRS leader’s relative, but the chairman of Putta Lingamma Charitable Trust, being run by Putta Madhu, as well. Though it was previously said that the police did not get any evidence that suggests the murders were politically motivated, Seenu’s arrest has actually shed spotlight on the political angle in this crime.

Sources told Express that Kunta Srinu, his driver Chiranjeevi and Akkapaka Kumar will be produced before the Manthani Court soon.In the meantime, former MP and senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao, along with Manthani MLA D Sridhar Babu, met Vaman Rao’s parents here on Friday and expressed their condolences to the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, Manthani MLA D Sridhar Babu demanded that Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao react immediately and ensure a transparent investigation into the gory killing of the lawyer couple.“Why are the Ministers mum on the incident? Be it MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao or even the district Minister, no one is responding,” Sridhar Babu said.Pointing out that after learning who arranged for the car and sickles, IG Y Nagi Reddy said that the motive behind the crime had become clear.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bittu Seenu
India Matters
A health worker adminsitering Covishield to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K)
Upsurge in Covid cases in Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and MP: Govt
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin effective against mutant virus strains: ICMR
The minister said the government is working on the idea of including passport as one of the documents in the digilocker. (Photo | @digilocker_ind)
Submit documents for passport online using DigiLocker service: Centre
'Drishyam 2' movie Review: A richer, expansive, and far superior sequel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp