STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

VROs discuss issues with Kavitha

Association president Golkonda Satish and general secretary Pallepati Naresh brought to her notice the problems being faced by 5,483 VROs.

Published: 20th February 2021 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2021 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Representatives of the Telangana Village Revenue Officers Association called on MLC K Kavitha here on Friday and requested her to resolve their problems. She assured them that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was on their side.  

Association president Golkonda Satish and general secretary Pallepati Naresh brought to her notice the problems being faced by 5,483 VROs. They told her that since the VRO system has been abolished, farmers have been facing hardships. “We have been working in the junior assistant scale for almost seven to eight years. We request that all VROs be retained in the Revenue Department and converted as special revenue inspectors or junior assistants. VROs with qualifications and seniority should be promoted as senior assistants,” Satish said to her. 

They said the Revenue Department not only maintains land records but also undertakes numerous government programmes. They submitted a memorandum with 11 demands.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker adminsitering Covishield to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K)
Upsurge in Covid cases in Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and MP: Govt
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin effective against mutant virus strains: ICMR
The minister said the government is working on the idea of including passport as one of the documents in the digilocker. (Photo | @digilocker_ind)
Submit documents for passport online using DigiLocker service: Centre
'Drishyam 2' movie Review: A richer, expansive, and far superior sequel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp