VROs discuss issues with Kavitha

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Representatives of the Telangana Village Revenue Officers Association called on MLC K Kavitha here on Friday and requested her to resolve their problems. She assured them that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was on their side.

Association president Golkonda Satish and general secretary Pallepati Naresh brought to her notice the problems being faced by 5,483 VROs. They told her that since the VRO system has been abolished, farmers have been facing hardships. “We have been working in the junior assistant scale for almost seven to eight years. We request that all VROs be retained in the Revenue Department and converted as special revenue inspectors or junior assistants. VROs with qualifications and seniority should be promoted as senior assistants,” Satish said to her.

They said the Revenue Department not only maintains land records but also undertakes numerous government programmes. They submitted a memorandum with 11 demands.