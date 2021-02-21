​Dental student on holiday in Hyderabad killed in accident

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Dental student, identified as M Adhi Reshma, died in an accident in Cyberabad after a speeding lorry ran over her during the wee hours of Sunday.

Reshma who had been pursuing education in Karnataka was in Hyderabad to meet her friends. She was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident and did not have a driving license, the police added.

A case has been registered against her friend Ajay Kumar -- the owner of the scooter and against the lorry driver for rash driving.

According to police, M Adhi Reshma is from Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh and a student at HKESS Nijalingappa Dental College at Gulbarga in Karnataka. On Friday, she came to Hyderabad to meet her friend Sreeja, who is residing at KPHB. On Saturday night, Reshma, Sreeja along with other friends Mamatha, Ajay Singh and Sravan Kumar went to GSM Mall at Madinaguda to watch a movie. After the movie, they started towards KPHB.

Reshma was riding Ajay’s scooter without wearing a helmet. Midway near the HMWS Water Tank on the main Road, an unknown vehicle overtook her scooter in a rash manner, due to which she lost control of the scooter and fell. A lorry then ran over her.

The lorry driver is absconding.