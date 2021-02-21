'Chalo Gunjapadugu': BJP members, lawyers to visit slain lawyers' native village

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP legal cell, under the directions of Bandi Sanjay Kumar, has called for ‘Chalo Gunjapadugu,’ a visit to the native village of advocate couple Vaman Rao and Nagamani who were brutally killed on Wednesday. Over 300 advocates would accompany BJP karyakartas for the visit.

Meanwhile, BJP State president Sanjay Kumar on Saturday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been harassing his party workers with the help of Intelligence IG Prabhakar Rao.

Sanjay said he would complain to the Central government regarding the harassment. He alleged that some police personnel were creating law and order problems in the State.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP State office, Sanjay alleged that the police had booked false cases and tortured BJP members for participating in Chalo Gurrampode, an earlier campaign.

“With the help of Prabhakar Rao, the Chief Minister is indulging in ‘gundaism’. Is this why the Chief Minister wanted Prabhakar Rao even after his superannuation?” Sanjay questioned.

​The BJP chief also pointed out that the Chief Minister had not yet spoken a single word about the Peddapalli murders.