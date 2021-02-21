STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Daag achhe hain': Youth in Karimngar take liking to playing volleyball in muddy fields

Many players from Vedira have obtained employment in RTC, police and Education department under the sports quota, and current players are drawing inspiration from this.

Published: 21st February 2021 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Youth play volleyball in a muddy field at Vedira village in Karimnagar district

Youth play volleyball in a muddy field at Vedira village in Karimnagar district

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Playing volleyball in mud may sound like something only kids would do. But in Vedira village of Ramadugu mandal, playing volleyball in muddy fields has become the norm, as apparently it boosts the players’ fitness even more.

Manchikatla Jagan, who had represented Andhra Pradesh’s in a national tournament held in 2002 in Bengaluru, told The New Indian Express that since a few days, about 20 youths from the village have been playing the game regularly in empty, muddy fields. In fact, a permanent volleyball court built with mud is being planned.

Jagan, a Physical Education teacher in a private school, said Vedira has been famous for its volleyball players. He said the late Lachhi Reddy, who worked as a PT teacher, had trained many players in volleyball.

Now, to watch the new, novel way of playing in the mud, many fans of the sport are visiting the village. Many local youths, like Jagan, have played in national level competitions. 

“Ever since we have been playing in the mud, everyone’s fitness has improved. Further, mud getting smeared on the bodies is, in fact, beneficial and similar to Ayurvedic ‘mud therapy’,” said Srinivas, one of the players.

He added that playing in mud was also leading to improvement in players’ skills, and they were planning to impart training to other players so as to spread this version of volleyball to other villages.

Many players from Vedira have obtained employment in RTC, police and Education department under the sports quota, and current players are drawing inspiration from this.

