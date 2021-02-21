Hundreds continue to answer YS Sharmila’s call, Arvind says she’s wasting her time

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/ADILABAD: YS Sharmila raised slogans of ‘Jai Telangana’ in a meeting with her supporters from Hyderabad and Rangareddy district at her residence in Lotus Pond on Saturday.

Hundreds of supporters are turning up at her residence to declare their support in case Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, floats a party. Sharmila has sought feedback from her followers by giving them a questionnaire.

She has asked, “What are the current problems being faced by YSR admirers in the State and how to address them? How to defeat KCR/TRS, who is in power? How to deal with the BJP? How to emerge as an alternative at State, district and constituency levels? (sic)” Sharmila, daughter of erstwhile AP Chief Minister YS Rajashekar Reddy, has also asked as to how the common people are receiving her decision to enter politics.

Addressing the gathering, Sharmila said, “Rajashekar Reddy has loved Telugu people irrespective of their caste, religion or region. He wanted every farmer to be a king, poor people to be millionaires, poor students to pursue higher education free of cost, assurances for poor in case of health issues and pucca house for the poor. Which is why, after his demise, a majority of deaths were reported from the Telangana region due to shock.”

She reiterated that she wants to bring back ‘Ranjanna Rajyam’ and welfare schemes in the State.

We need Rama Rajyam, not Rajanna Rajyam: Arvind

Stating that what Telangana needs right now is Rama Rajyam and not Rajanna Rajyam, Nizamabad BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind took a jibe at YS Sharmila saying that she is wasting her time by preparing for the 2023 Assembly elections as the saffron party will come to power in the State by then.

The Parliamentarian passed these remarks while taking part in a programme, during which leaders and activists from various other parties joined the BJP, at Pochera village in Boath mandal on Saturday. On the occasion, TRS district vice-president GV Ramanna also jumped ship to the BJP.

Pointing out that the Telugus dream of a government like the one led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Centre, Arvind blasted the pink party for not fulfilling its poll promises and alleged that its leaders were land-grabbers.

​Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao, party district president P Shankar and other leaders were present.