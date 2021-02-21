Obey, or be transferred: Kodad TRS legislator tells babus

By Express News Service

SURYAPETA: Kodad TRS legislator Bollam Mallaiah Yadav has kicked up a controversy saying that the Revenue department officials either have to follow the orders given by the MLAs or face the music.

The legislator, speaking at a meeting here on Saturday, said the Revenue and police department officials will have to dance to the tune of the legislators as they have been elected by the people for five years.

They should work wherever they are posted and if they defy the orders, they would have to face consequences in the form of transfer to another place, he said.

“Whether it is MRO, or MPDO or police officer, one should work wherever a legislator posts them. The mandal level leaders need not worry as the government is ours and the officials would have to work under us,” said the TRS legislator.