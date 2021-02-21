Pay ex-wife alimony or lose property: Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court, on Friday, directed a man to pay Rs 5 lakh of the Rs 10 lakh alimony offer he had made to his former wife by the next hearing or stand to lose his properties, which will be auctioned off.

The court pulled up Surender for failing to pay his former wife A Laxmi Tulasi a single penny in alimony since the last 14 years despite an order passed by the family court in 2006, and making his her and their two children suffer.

Initially, Surender had offered to pay Rs 40 lakh and agreed to allocate a part of his property to their son. Later, however, he made an appeal before the HC by offering to pay Rs 10 lakh in alimony.

When he was directed to pay the Rs 10 lakh alimony, he said he will appeal in the Supreme Court.

The respondent has been adopting delay tactics in the name of filing of petitions on the issue, the court remarked.

The court then directed Surender to deposit half of the earlier offer of Rs 40 lakh at the time of filing the SC appeal.

Presently, the court directed him to deposit Rs 5 lakh as against his offer of Rs 10 lakh, else his properties will be auctioned and the amount received will be deposited in the petitioner’s bank account, the bench noted, and posted the matter to March 5.

A division bench of the court comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice A Abhishek Reddy passed this order on Friday.