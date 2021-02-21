Putta Madhu slams media coverage of lawyers' murders

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: Former Manthani MLA and ZP chairman Putta Madhu alleged on Saturday that rather than the police, the media appeared to be more interested in his movements even though he was innocent in the Peddapalli lawyers’ murders case.

Speaking at a TRS membership drive programme at Gangapuri colony under Manthani municipal limits, he said the Congress party was creating fake conspiracies over the incident.

​Taking a swipe at Manthani MLA and Congress leader D Sridhar Babu, Madhu said in TRS, there was no family rule unlike in Congress.

Slamming media coverage of the lawyers’ murders, he said the media, known as the ‘fourth estate,’ should be more responsible, and added that some TV channels and newspapers had put out incorrect information.

“I remained tight-lipped over the case as it is still under investigation, but the media twisted it to spread false propaganda,” he said.

He said the media was unable to stomach his rise as he hailed from a a poor background. He said he would soon address a press conference in Hyderabad regarding the false propaganda spread by media outlets.

“Manthani MLA D Sriidhar Babu is also spreading false propaganda against me and he is resorting to dirty politics”, he alleged. The TRS works for people, and he too should do the same,” he added.