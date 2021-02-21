Rajasthan’s Dholpur stone for new Telangana Secretariat building

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has decided to use Dholpur stone to construct the new Secretariat complex.

Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy and a battery of officials are touring Delhi and neighbouring cities to visit important structures there which have used Dholpur stones.

​On Saturday, the Minister visited Taj Mahal in Agra and Red Fort in Delhi to examine the rocks used in their construction.

The Minister also visited a quarry and workshop in Taalab E Saahi in Dholpur in Rajasthan. Roads and Buildings engineer-in-chief I Ganapathi Reddy and representatives of Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which is the contracting agency for the new Secretariat building, too accompanied the Minister.