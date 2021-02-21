STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Rajasthan’s Dholpur stone for new Telangana Secretariat building

Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy also visited a quarry and workshop in Taalab E Saahi in Dholpur in Rajasthan.

Published: 21st February 2021 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Raod and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy visited Agra’s Taj Mahal and other places to examine the Dholpur stones used in construction

Raod and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy visited Agra’s Taj Mahal and other places to examine the Dholpur stones used in construction. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has decided to use Dholpur stone to construct the new Secretariat complex.

Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy and a battery of officials are touring Delhi and neighbouring cities to visit important structures there which have used Dholpur stones.

​On Saturday, the Minister visited Taj Mahal in Agra and Red Fort in Delhi to examine the rocks used in their construction. 

The Minister also visited a quarry and workshop in Taalab E Saahi in Dholpur in Rajasthan. Roads and Buildings engineer-in-chief I Ganapathi Reddy and representatives of Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which is the contracting agency for the new Secretariat building, too accompanied the Minister. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vemula Prashanth Reddy
India Matters
For representational purposes (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
Finally, Google and Facebook will begin paying for ‘free’ news
'3-month gap between Oxford vaccine doses gives more protection'
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra officials blame ignorance for COVID-19 spike
For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai metro fare slashed by Rs 20, to come into effect from February 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp