Rajasthan’s Dholpur stone for new Telangana Secretariat building
Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy also visited a quarry and workshop in Taalab E Saahi in Dholpur in Rajasthan.
Published: 21st February 2021 08:45 AM | Last Updated: 21st February 2021 08:45 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: The State government has decided to use Dholpur stone to construct the new Secretariat complex.
Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy and a battery of officials are touring Delhi and neighbouring cities to visit important structures there which have used Dholpur stones.
On Saturday, the Minister visited Taj Mahal in Agra and Red Fort in Delhi to examine the rocks used in their construction.
The Minister also visited a quarry and workshop in Taalab E Saahi in Dholpur in Rajasthan. Roads and Buildings engineer-in-chief I Ganapathi Reddy and representatives of Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which is the contracting agency for the new Secretariat building, too accompanied the Minister.