Rosy roofs and blooming balconies of Kothagudem district

Rooftop gardening, which is commonly seen in cities and towns, has now spread to rural areas as well, with professionals, who work from home, taking up farming as a hobby. 

Published: 21st February 2021 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Flowers and vegetables grown by Bhadrachalam residents on their rooftops 

Flowers and vegetables grown by Bhadrachalam residents on their rooftops.

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Thanks to the pandemic-induced lockdown, residents of agency areas in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district are making the most of their newfound love for rooftop gardening.

Terraces and balconies in these localities are packed with blossoming flowers and organic vegetables.  

Kusini Jyothi Priyanka, a software engineer-turned-gardening enthusiast in Bhadrachalam town, said, “I came back to my native village from Hyderabad during the lockdown. I started planting flowers on my terrace, and it made me really happy. I also made reasonable income by selling these flowers at local markets.”

Meanwhile, Bhukya Hasaiah, a resident of Pandurangapuram village, said that he began cultivating vegetables on his rooftop over a year ago, after doctors suggested that he switch to an organic lifestyle.

“Now, I am able to eat fresh, pesticide-free vegetables and also make money by selling them in open markets,” he said.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, District Horticulture Officer J Mariyanna said that rooftop gardening has turned into a popular pursuit in the district.

“Farming on balconies and rooftops is prevalent in all the towns and mandal headquarters here,” he added.

