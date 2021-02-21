STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao skips Niti Aayog meeting

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, too, skipped the meeting, while her Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh kept away as he was indisposed

Published: 21st February 2021 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

KCR, K chandrasekhar rao

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a surprise first, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday gave the sixth Governing Council meeting of the Niti Aayog chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi a miss. However, the reason for Rao not attending the meeting was not known immediately.

Interestingly, on Friday, the Chief Minister had reportedly called for a meeting with senior officials in the afternoon for a preview of the issues to be raised on Saturday. The officials were to brief him at Pragathi Bhavan but at the last minute, they were told that the meeting was called off.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, too, skipped the meeting, while her Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh kept away as he was indisposed.

TS Chief Secy attends Niti Aayog meet

Mamata not attending the meeting was no surprise since she considers these conferences fruitless. According to her, the planning body has no financial powers to help the States. But KCR’s absence flummoxed many. At the meeting, Modi is understood to have talked about cooperative federalism at length.

It is unclear if KCR gave the meeting a miss on purpose, and it appears unlikely, as he had recently commented with party leaders that he cannot divulge certain issues with the Centre in the interest of the State. This had set off speculation that he was going soft on the BJP. But his sudden decision to absent himself from the meeting did not add up to his stated stand.

The TRS has been accusing the Centre of not implementing any of the Niti Aayog’s recommendations in the past. The government’s policy think tank had recommended the allocation of around Rs 24,000 crore for Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya. But, the Centre did not honour the recommendation.

Even after the Fifteenth Finance Commission recommended grants for the maintenance of Mission Bhagiratha, the suggestion had been spiked by the Centre. It is quite possible that Rao skipped the meeting as he was sore over the Centre’s reluctance to come to the State’s rescue. Telangana was, instead, represented by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao Niti Aayog Narendra Modi
India Matters
For representational purposes (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
Finally, Google and Facebook will begin paying for ‘free’ news
'3-month gap between Oxford vaccine doses gives more protection'
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra officials blame ignorance for COVID-19 spike
For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai metro fare slashed by Rs 20, to come into effect from February 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp