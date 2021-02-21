Telangana: Students, parents clash over smoking at hostel

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A clash involving students of a BC hostel and their parents broke out over smoking cigarettes and consuming liquor in the hostel at Palvoncha town on Saturday.

Two students objected to four other students consuming liquor and smoking cigarettes in the hostel and complained to the hostel warden.

Warden K Rajya Laxmi called the four students’ parents and informed them about it.

However, instead of reprimanding their own children, the parents got angry at the two students who had complained, and along with their sons, beat them up.

The warden took a very serious view of the incident and gave a stern warning to the four students.

Speaking to the media, she said that she was going to lodge a complaint against the parents of the four students for attacking the two other students for raising the complaint.