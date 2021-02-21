Two Maoist couriers held in Kothagudem

By Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: The police arrested two Maoist couriers at Seethanagaram village of Dummugudem mandal from Bhadadri Kothagudem district on Saturday.

Of the two arrested couriers, the arrest of Muthu Nagaraju from Addakula, Mahabubnagar district, has created a sensation in his native district.

He was also arrested by the police one-and-a-half years ago in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. Some Maoist sympathisers were also arrested at Jogulamba Gadwal district in October, 2019.

Nagaraju left the district seven years ago, when he was already a notorious criminal.

​He was arrested earlier after the police found some explosives in his possession.

The father and sister of the accused have no links with him, the police found.