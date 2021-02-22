STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

All aboard: TSRTC springs back to life as occupancy rises

55 per cent average occupancy ratio recorded in February; total revenue rises to `263 crore in January as almost all services resume in city 

Published: 22nd February 2021 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

TSRTC Buses

TSRTC Buses (File Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Signs of recovery are being seen in the operation of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) buses in the city, with the Occupancy Ratio (OR) rising from an average of 50 per cent in January to 55-56 per cent in February. In fact, if we compare the OR for January 19 and February 19, one month apart, the occupancy has increased from 52 per cent to 64 per cent. 

This is an encouraging sign for the corporation, which struggled to get back patronage after resuming services in September, 2020. It may be recalled that the TSRTC once boasted of an OR of 77 per cent back in May, 2019. However, post the employees’ strike, increase in ticket prices and the Covid-19 pandemic, the ridership was greatly affected.

Rise in revenues 

“The increase in OR is very encouraging and this is both because of the reducing cases of Covid and near-total removal of the lockdown. We have also restored almost 100 per cent of our services in the city,” said a senior official from the TSRTC.

The partial reopening of schools and colleges is also one aspect that could have contributed to the rise in OR. Overall, the month of January had an occupancy of 53 per cent in the State, and this increased to 62 per cent on February 19. This is reflective in revenues as well. The corporation’s earnings rose from Rs 87 crore in September and Rs 135 crore in October to Rs 202 crore in November.  Subsequently, in December and January, the total revenue increased from Rs 250 crore to Rs 263 crore. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana TSRTC
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp