All aboard: TSRTC springs back to life as occupancy rises

HYDERABAD: Signs of recovery are being seen in the operation of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) buses in the city, with the Occupancy Ratio (OR) rising from an average of 50 per cent in January to 55-56 per cent in February. In fact, if we compare the OR for January 19 and February 19, one month apart, the occupancy has increased from 52 per cent to 64 per cent.

This is an encouraging sign for the corporation, which struggled to get back patronage after resuming services in September, 2020. It may be recalled that the TSRTC once boasted of an OR of 77 per cent back in May, 2019. However, post the employees’ strike, increase in ticket prices and the Covid-19 pandemic, the ridership was greatly affected.

Rise in revenues

“The increase in OR is very encouraging and this is both because of the reducing cases of Covid and near-total removal of the lockdown. We have also restored almost 100 per cent of our services in the city,” said a senior official from the TSRTC.

The partial reopening of schools and colleges is also one aspect that could have contributed to the rise in OR. Overall, the month of January had an occupancy of 53 per cent in the State, and this increased to 62 per cent on February 19. This is reflective in revenues as well. The corporation’s earnings rose from Rs 87 crore in September and Rs 135 crore in October to Rs 202 crore in November. Subsequently, in December and January, the total revenue increased from Rs 250 crore to Rs 263 crore.